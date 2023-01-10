Laser Tag Convention Announces Speakers

The Laser Tag Convention, once again co-locating with the Amusement Expo from March 27-30 in Las Vegas, recently announced their speaker lineup.

Speakers include Bryan Severance, owner of Fallout Zone Consultants; Adam Klenheinz, the business development specialist at Shaffer Distributing; Lathan Gareiss, owner of ARC Studios; Sheryl Bindelglass, owner of Sheryl Golf; Sherry Howell, brand engagement director for CenterEdge Software; and laser tag influencer Laurie Jean Britton.

In addition to the presentations, the Laser Tag Convention will feature an industry roundtable discussion followed by their reception. Register and learn more at www.lasertagconvention.com or email organizer Erik Guthrie at [email protected].