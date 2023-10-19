Laser Tag Blogger Tivia Makes Industry History

Laurie Jean Britton, known in the industry as the blogger and podcaster Tivia, originally became the first person to play laser tag in all 50 states on Laser Tag Day in March 2019. Nearly five years later, she’s completed the challenge a second time.

Britton finished up the journey this time on Oct. 7 at the Ozone Laser Tag in Owensboro, Ky., and documented the trip on her blog at www.tiviachickloveslasertag.com.

Erik Guthrie, curator of the Laser Tag Museum, confirmed the feat, noting, “Laurie Jean Britton is the first person to ever play laser tag in all 50 states of the Union, not once, but twice.”