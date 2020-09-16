Laser Tag-Anchored FEC to Reopen Oct. 1

Customers of the Alexandria, Va., laser tag entertainment center Doyle’s Outpost are surely glad to hear the facility is scheduled to reopen Oct. 1.

A local website noted that the facility includes an expanded bar and restaurant, plus their Battle for DC laser tag arena and arcade. Doyle’s Outpost requires masks, has limited their hours of operation, requires reservations, limits occupancy and more to counteract Covid transmissions.

“After being unfortunately sidelined by Covid-19, we are very excited to be able to safely bring a social experience back to the community,” said owner Kevin Fagan. Stay in the loop on their reopening at www.doylesoutpost.com.