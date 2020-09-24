Laser Quest Closing Down; Over 100 Arenas to Shutter

Versent Corp., the parent company of Laser Quest, has closed all of its laser tag arena locations in North America permanently after 27 years in business.

According to the Modesto Bee, some of the locations will possibly reopen under new ownership, however, it’s unknown which locations could reopen and when that might happen. The Covid-19 situation was blamed for the closures, making survival “next to impossible” for the chain.

BlogTO reports that Laser Quest – based in Mississauga, Ontario – had more than 100 locations worldwide, including 36 across Canada and the U.S. Learn more at www.laserquest.com.