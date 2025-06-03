Laser Mania Celebrates 25 Years in Utah

Laser Mania Family Fun Center, located in downtown St. George, Utah, recently celebrated its 25th anniversary, reported St. George News.

The laser tag-anchored FEC has an arena using the Laserforce Gen 8 system, blacklight mini-golf, a VR arena, a 4D movie ride and a classic token arcade featuring the likes of Galaga, Ms. Pac-Man and Street Fighter II.

“Our mission has always been to provide a safe, welcoming and fun environment where guests can create lasting memories with their family and friends,” said owner Jarett Waite. “Reaching this 25-year milestone is a testament to the support of our community and the dedication of our staff.”