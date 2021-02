Laser Land, a new laser tag facility coming soon to West Covina, Calif., recently chose to incorporate Magnetic Cash technologies to make their venue cashless.

“It’s an amazing system for its price,” said owner Alexander Nekhaychik. “My goal with this system was to make things work, but it exceeded my expectations because it also provided some flexibility in what I can do.”

Laser Land also has VR games. Learn more at www.laserlandusa.com and www.site.magneticash.com.