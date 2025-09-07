Larry Hilimire Passes On

Larry Hilimire, the owner of Stanton Automatics, passed away on Sept. 1, according to his obituary. Hilimire took the company from a small 13 location games and music company and “turned it into one of New York’s largest entertainment operations” over the course of his 50-year career.

He also spent time serving multiple terms on the AMOA board as well as the TouchTunes advisory board. Earlier this year, he was named the inaugural Michael Pace Integrity Award Winner, which was presented at the AMOA-NY gala in April.

Outside of the industry, Hilimire was the founder of Waterloo Youth Hoop, which he directed for 12 years. He was inducted into the Waterloo Athletic Hall of Fame in 2005.