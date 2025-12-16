“Largest FEC in Europe” Goes with Intercard

Intercard’s cashless technology just went into the new Mega Ozone Bowling Seville location in Spain. At 129,000 sq. ft., Intercard says it’s the largest in Europe and the company’s 31st venue to use their tech.

“Ozone Bowling continues to innovate in the FEC space with their huge new center in Seville,” said Alberto Borrero, Intercard’s senior vice president of international sales. “They use Intercard cashless technology in all 31 of their centers and we look forward to serving them again as they continue to expand their business.”

The center offers 24 lanes of QubicaAMF bowling featuring Neoverse, an electric go-kart track, an Intercard-equipped 120-game arcade, and a 10,000-sq.-ft. inflatable attraction, alongside extensive food and beverage offerings.

Learn more about the companies at www.ozonebowling.com and www.intercardinc.com.