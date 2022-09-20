Landmark Lanes Celebrates 95 Years in Milwaukee

A definite landmark in Milwaukee, opened in 1927, Landmark Lanes is celebrating 95 years in business next week with a variety of events, including a screening of The Big Lebowski, wrote Spectrum News 1.

“It’s nice to hear stories about this place from the ’60s and ’70s,” said general manager Kevin Glass. “You don’t meet many people who remember when it opened – 95 years is a long time for a bar.”

On Sept. 26, they’ll host an arcade games night with various challenges; there will be a comedy show on Sept. 27; Lakefront Brewery will take over the taps on Sept. 28; Lebowski Night will be Sept. 29; and Sept. 30 is Customer Appreciation Night.

Details on the celebratory lineup are available here on their website, www.landmarklanes.com.