Lake Arvesta Farms Adds Eco-Friendly Mini-Golf

A 188-acre farm in South Haven, Mich., recently had an eco-friendly mini-golf course designed and installed by Adventure Golf & Sports.

Also at Lake Arvesta Farms is an aqua park with water slides, floating obstacle courses, kayaking, pickleball courts, shuffleboard, air hockey, and the longest Disc Golf course in North America.

“The mini-golf course is on a big man-made hill that took 280,000 yards of clay to build,” explained owner Brian deBest. “We have the capability of running cement trucks up, but it would have been a lot harder. I know clay moves and I just like the concept that the AGS course was modular and could flex and not crack.”

