LAI Takes Asphalt 9 on the Road to Barcelona; Sacoa to Showcase Its Latest in Cashless

Excitement is building for the IAAPA Europe trade show, taking place in Barcelona Sept. 28-30, and LAI Games is among the factories set to showcase their latest. Brand new from that game maker is Asphalt 9 Legends Arcade, a driver that made its debut at AAMA’s annual meeting in Lombard, Ill., last week.

“We’re excited to bring the ultimate racing game to the U.K. and European markets,” said International Sales Manager Steve Bryant. “There’s nothing else like it available, and it’s a showstopper for any game room.”

LAI says the Asphalt 9 Legends Arcade DX 5D Simulator model features a motion platform, dynamic wind jets, force feedback, vibrating speakers, premium hardware, full HD video graphics and a 43” monitor. The Premium Cabinet version of the driver has all the same features as the 5D Simulator minus the motion base, which they say offers a “thrilling experience in a smaller footprint.” In the game, top racers can access additional controls that provide extreme competitive action during gameplay, performing multiple stunts with the fastest cars in the world.

For those attending IAAPA Europe, see the game in-person in Hall 2, booth 2-736. For more information and a game video, visit the product page at laigames.com/games/asphalt-9-legends-arcade. Both versions of Asphalt 9 Legends Arcade begin shipping Nov. 1.

Also at IAAPA Europe, cashless system provider Sacoa says it will feature its latest products and solutions – RFID cards and wristbands, kiosks, online sales and event booking modules, CRM, customized mobile apps and more – at their booth (#1-319). To schedule an appointment with the team, click here.

The international event gets underway on Sept. 27 with educational sessions; exhibits run Sept. 28-30. To learn more, visit www.iaapa.org/expos/iaapa-expo-europe; trade show details are at www.iaapa.org/expos/iaapa-expo-europe/trade-show-floor-iaapa-expo-europe (a link to view the show floor and then onto a search of exhibitors is at the lower portion of that page).

By the way, Covid protocols to attend IAAPA Expo Europe are as follows:

“All participants are requested to be fully vaccinated* or to have a negative COVID-19 test or have a proof that they have recovered from COVID-19. It is the participants’ sole responsibility and personal accountability to observe these rules. IAAPA will not do further checks.

* A person is considered fully vaccinated 2 weeks after the 2nd dose of a two-dose vaccine, or 4 weeks after one dose of a single-dose vaccine.”