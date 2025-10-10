LAI Games Welcomes Matt Sifuentes

Matt Sifuentes recently joined LAI Games’ sales team as an account executive. The company reports that Sifuentes has a background in business-to-business sales, marketing and experiential engagement.
“I’ve always been passionate about creating memorable experiences that bring people together – from professional sports to trade shows and live events,” he said. “LAI’s commitment to innovation in the arcade and entertainment industry perfectly aligns with that passion.”
Sifuentes has worked for the Texas Rangers, Informa Markets and Vari. He can be reached at [email protected] or by phone at 214-558-3639.