LAI Games Upgrades Headset for VR Racer

Asphalt 9 Legends Arcade VR just got an update. LAI Games reports that the machines now come equipped with the new DPVR E4 headset, which features “4K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate and an ultra-lightweight build for maximum comfort and clarity.”

The company said guests will “feel every drift, boost and jump more vividly than ever before, all while you enjoy the high replay value and revenue potential of a globally recognized title.”

The game also supports 1-player and 2-player cabinets with an optional dual marquee.

