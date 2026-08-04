LAI Games Unveils Asphalt Moto Blitz DX Plus

A “major new evolution” of their popular motorcycle racing game, LAI Games will bring Asphalt Moto Blitz DX Plus to market this fall, the company announced.

“Moto Blitz DX Plus represents a substantial step forward for the Moto Blitz franchise,” said Allison Timberlake, the marketing director for LAI Games. “It delivers the scale, spectacle and premium presentation operators expect from a centerpiece racing attraction, while giving players an exciting motorcycle experience with exceptional variety and replayability.”

Designed as a premium standalone attraction, the cabinet features an 85” display, immersive motion technology, licensed motorcycles and a selection of 23 tracks. Up to four cabinets can be linked for competition.

The company will continue to offer the original Moto Blitz DX Twin as well. For more information on the new game, visit www.laigames.com/games/asphalt-moto-blitz-dx-plus.