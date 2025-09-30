LAI Games, Ubisoft Team for New VR Simulator

LAI Games and Ubisoft are building on their past success Virtual Rabbids with a new unattended attraction called Ubisoft All-Star VR. The first demo of the 2-4-player game was shown recently at IAAPA Expo Europe.

The companies say the new attraction “represents a major leap forward in arcade VR” and “features groundbreaking driving and steering haptics, high-precision motion by D-BOX and a stunning cinematic LED wall that makes it a true showstopper on any game room floor.” Players can choose from a lineup of Ubisoft heroes like Ezio from Assassin’s Creed, Sam Fisher from Splinter Cell or even the Just Dance Panda to take on a new villain called Little Vaas.

“Ubisoft is committed to bringing its popular licenses to new mediums, offering fans and broader audiences fresh ways to immerse themselves in our worlds,” said Deborah Papiernik, Ubisoft’s vice president of new business and strategic alliances. “Through this groundbreaking VR experience, our long-term partnership with LAI Games enables us to innovate while expanding our brands in unexpected and entertaining ways.”

Learn more and see the game in action at www.laigames.com/games/ubisoft-all-star-vr.