LAI Games to Unveil Asphalt 9 at AAMA Meeting

Manufacturer LAI Games recently announced it will show a new game – Asphalt 9 Legends Arcade – for the first time at the AAMA Annual Meeting from Sept. 21-22. The “ultimate racing simulator” will have limited product availability starting Nov. 1.

The game is based on the hugely successful mobile app, the company said, and gives guests “the thrill of getting behind the wheel of a Lamborghini, Porsche or one of many other high-end supercars from the world’s most renowned auto brands.”

“The game has an excellent presentation and attracts players at all levels,” said Eddie Hamann, owner of Andretti Indoor Karting & Games. “IAAPA guests will be able to experience the ride on location at Andretti’s Orlando.” Click here to see a video of the game in action.