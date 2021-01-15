LAI Games to Unveil 2021 New Game Lineup

A New Product Showcase from manufacturer LAI Games will be held on March 18. The free virtual event will unveil their newest games for 2021 and includes new game presentations, current reports on top-performing products and an opportunity to talk directly with LAI Games team members.

After the one-hour new games presentation, LAI Games says attendees will have the opportunity to participate in networking, drinks and fun.

To register for the event, go to www.laigames.com/2021-new-product-showcase.