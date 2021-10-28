LAI Games to Showcase VR at IAAPA Expo 2021

LAI Games will be at IAAPA Expo Booth #1000 and is set to be the first stop on IAAPA’s “Trade Show Floor Tour: Virtual Reality Suppliers.” The company says they’ll be showing off their award-winning Virtual Rabbids: The Big Ride.

“We want operators interested in adding VR attractions to their venues to know that they can offer a premium, unattended VR ride to their guests in a small footprint and for a low cost,” said Allison Timberlake, LAI Games’ Senior Marketing Manager.

Representatives from D-BOX will be on hand to explain how their premium high-fidelity haptics system in the attraction “helps create the unparalleled full-body immersive experience” of Virtual Rabbids. Learn more at www.laigames.com/games/virtual-rabbids.