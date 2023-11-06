LAI Games to Showcase Four New Games at IAAPA

Remember the names – Cosmic Spire, Air Strike, Dragon’s Bane and Asphalt Moto Blitz DX. Those are the collection of new games you’ll find at LAI’s booth #731 at IAAPA Expo next week.

A racing simulator, Asphalt Moto Blitz DX expands on their successful Asphalt 9 series, now featuring the world’s top motorcycles.

Dragon’s Bane is a 3-player coin pusher that mixes analog and digital to give players a shot at the Mega Bonus Tickets feature.

Air Strike is a 2-player competitive flying game that makes players shoot down monsters and villains. It can be set for ticket redemption or amusement only.

Finally, Cosmic Spire is a 2-player alien-themed coin pusher that features multiple levels and big chances to win tickets. Learn more about all of the games in advance of the trade show at www.laigames.com.