LAI Games to Show Cyberpunk 2077 Shooter

LAI Games, with the help of their partners at CD Projekt Red, are set to unveil the new Cyberpunk 2077: Turf Wars game this week at Amusement Expo. LAI will be in booth #549. (CD Projekt Red is the gaming studio behind the critically-acclaimed Cyberpunk 2077, which has sold more than 30 million copies worldwide.)

The new shooter arcade game takes players into the “neon-soaked world of Night City, delivering an electrifying mix of high-tech visuals, futuristic gunplay and cutting-edge interactive elements.”

LAI’s Senior Marketing Manager Allison Timberlake said: “Turf Wars represents the next evolution of the arcade shooter – we’re excited to bring the massive global appeal of Cyberpunk 2077 to arcades!”

Go to www.laigames.com for more on the company’s lineup.