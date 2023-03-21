LAI Games to Show Completed Rick and Morty

LAI Games will be in booth #A345 at Amusement Expo next week at the Las Vegas Convention Center, joining a packed trade show floor that’s reportedly as big as ever. The manufacturer will have the full production model of their hit redemption game Rick and Morty: Blips and Chitz on display, which begins to ship this month.

The game features sound bites and music taken directly from the popular animated TV series and is adorned with attention-grabbing lights and unique graphics. The company will also bring their Asphalt 9 Legends Arcade, Slam ‘N’ Jam Ultra basketball, HYPERpitch baseball, Virtual Rabbids Ultra HD, Angry Birds Coin Crash, Pearl Fishery and FGTeeV.

“We are thrilled to participate in Amusement Expo,” said LAI Games executive VP of sales Chris Brady. “Our team has worked tirelessly to create innovative and engaging games that will capture the imaginations of players young and old.” Learn more at www.laigames.com.