LAI Games to Introduce Five New Attractions at Expo

Be sure to stop by booths #231 and #431 at IAAPA Expo to see the debut of five new games from LAI. They include Ubisoft All-Star VR, Phantom Vanguard, Cube Clash, Kaiju Rampage Unite and Hyper Grid.

Here’s a bit more about each game directly from the company:

Ubisoft All-Star VR – Step into your favorite Ubisoft worlds in this next-gen multiplayer VR attraction featuring iconic characters, motion tech, and cinematic visuals.

– Step into your favorite Ubisoft worlds in this next-gen multiplayer VR attraction featuring iconic characters, motion tech, and cinematic visuals. Phantom Vanguard – Join the Modern Combat universe in a cutting-edge arcade shooter blending tactical missions, adaptive weapons, and immersive dual-screen action.

– Join the Modern Combat universe in a cutting-edge arcade shooter blending tactical missions, adaptive weapons, and immersive dual-screen action. Cube Clash – Compete head-to-head in this dynamic two-player pusher game with tumbling cube physics and progressive rewards that keep players coming back.

– Compete head-to-head in this dynamic two-player pusher game with tumbling cube physics and progressive rewards that keep players coming back. Kaiju Rampage Unite – Team up with friends in an epic four-player monster-battle adventure packed with city-leveling chaos and blockbuster visuals.

– Team up with friends in an epic four-player monster-battle adventure packed with city-leveling chaos and blockbuster visuals. Hyper Grid– A turnkey large-format social play attraction for up to six players, featuring an interactive grid of glowing color tiles.

“All five of these attractions showcase what makes LAI Games a leader in next-generation arcade experiences – immersive design, reliability and incredible earning potential,” said Allison Timberlake, the marketing director at LAI Games. “Our IAAPA booth will be a playground of innovation, and we can’t wait for operators to see what’s next.”

Learn more at www.laigames.com.