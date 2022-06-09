LAI Games to Debut Virtual Rabbids Ultra HD

LAI Games will show off their new Virtual Rabbids Ultra HD at Bowl Expo later this month in Las Vegas (booth #128), which will be held June 29-30.

The company says the Ultra HD version “takes the highly immersive ride experience to a whole new level.” The game features HTC Vive Pro 2 headsets, which offers a wider field of view and 5K resolution, the highest of any VR headset available today.

“The latest GeForce RTX graphics card supports an increased framerate that makes for an even smoother ride and for a reduction in motion sickness for those people who are susceptible to it,” they said. “Updated next-generation D-BOX motion hardware rounds out what is the highest earning and most reliable VR attraction in the industry.”

Virtual Rabbids: The Big Ride was first introduced to the market in 2017. All sales of the game moving forward will be the Ultra HD version, which also includes built-in hygiene features, six premium experiences and an updated marketing kit.

Learn more at www.laigames.com/virtual-rabbids.