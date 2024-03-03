LAI Games to Debut SMASH at Amusement Expo

LAI Games is set to unveil SMASH, a competitive off-road racing simulator, at the upcoming Amusement Expo in Las Vegas, held March 20-21. They’ll be in booth #439.

The racer allows players to earn rewards by defeating opponents, including boosts, electric shocks and various weapons. Operators can link up to four cabinets.

The game made its world debut at the recent IAAPI show in Mumbai (by LAI’s exclusive Indian distributor CSML) and also at DEAL in Dubai (by their exclusive Middle East distributor Amusement Services International).

At Amusement Expo, LAI Games will also be featuring Cosmic Tower, Dragon’s Bane, Asphalt Moto Blitz and Air Strike, among their many other recent titles.

Learn more at www.laigames.com/games/smash-dx.