LAI Games to Debut Podcast in January

LAI Games will start their new podcast this month, which will be hosted by the company’s marketing team. The monthly show will discuss industry news, tips and recommendations from operators and more.

Each podcast episode will feature a guest host. The first will be Maggie McCartney, the corporate director of marketing and branding for Scene75 Entertainment Centers. She’ll be sharing her insights on the company’s Columbus location winning a Brass Ring Award.

The podcast will also feature a survey, which you can access here. For more information, visit www.laigames.com or follow the company across social media: www.laigames.com/social.