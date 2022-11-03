LAI Games to Debut Out of Time Redemption

LAI Games will be at IAAPA Expo in booth #831 to debut their brand-new redemption game, Out of Time, made in partnership with the top YouTube gaming channel FGTeeV.

The quick play redemption game offers three chances at a Super Bonus win, and its time-travel theme is inspired by FGTeeV’s upcoming fourth graphic novel of the same name. FGTeeV: The Family Gaming Team has an audience of more than 53 million fans across social media.

Their merchandise is sold at major outlets like Target and Kohls and will also be on display at the LAI Games booth – along with the new game, of course.

You can learn more at www.laigames.com/games/fgteev-out-of-time.