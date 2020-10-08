LAI Games to Debut New Product Next Week

Exhibiting virtually at the Blooloop V-Expo next week from Oct. 13-15, LAI Games say they will debut a new product at the show – one of their classic hits that they’ve reinvented for 2021. (Hmm, maybe something Virtual Rabbids related based on the artwork they shared?)

LAI Games encourages everyone to register for V-Expo at www.blooloop.online-event.co/registration/blooloop-3. Blooloop says the expo will be the first online conference and exhibition for the attractions industry – and it’s also free to virtually attend.

“V-Expo is an unmissable opportunity for professionals from museums, theme parks, zoos, aquariums, FECs, water parks, retailtainment and all the companies that work with them worldwide,” LAI Games said. “Attendees will hear from industry leaders, network with their peers, visit exhibitor booths featuring live chat, meetings, webinars, downloads and videos, meet up with friends and make new contacts – all from the comfort of their own desktop or mobile device.”

If you’re unable to attend, visit www.laigames.com/social to stay up-to-date on the company’s announcements.