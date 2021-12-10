LAI Games to Boost Parts, Tech Support Through Holidays

LAI Games says they’re expanding their parts and tech support hours over the coming weeks to better assist customers through the busy holiday season. The company will have staff available from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Central time.

Extended support begins Dec. 20 and will run through Jan. 7, and will be available every day except for Christmas and New Year’s Day.

The best way to get support is via email, which creates a ticket and ensures customers are helped in the order their requests are received. To request technical support, email [email protected]. For parts orders, visit www.parts.laigames.com.