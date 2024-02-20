LAI Games Teases Upcoming Release

Smash DX, an arcade racer of some sort from LAI Games and partner developer Superwin, is set to debut at next month’s Amusement Expo. LAI uploaded this video on YouTube teasing the game, which promises “pulse-pounding relentless action.” The company will be in booth #439 at Amusement Expo.

Their upcoming trade show schedule also includes IAAPI Expo in Mumbai from Feb. 27-29 and DEAL in Dubai from March 5-7.

In addition to Smash DX, LAI Games also noted that their latest and greatest arcades are shipping now – that’s Air Strike, Rick and Morty, Asphalt Legends, Moto Blitz, Pearl Fishery, Angry Birds Coin Crash and more.

See further details at www.laigames.com.