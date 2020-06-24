LAI Games Survey Asks for Player Concerns

As locations navigate reopening processes, LAI Games has put together a survey that gauges player concern in the coronavirus era. (Players can take the survey here.)

Open through June 30, the survey asks arcade gamers (or their parents) questions about what type of facilities they visit, what health and safety expectations they have (if any), and about visitation habits before the pandemic and plans to visit as locations reopen.

LAI Games will publish a report on the responses during the first week of July – a follow up to their recent State of the Industry Report.

The manufacturer also has new hygiene products available in its parts store (www.parts.laigames.com). Be sure to also check out their recent Virtual Rabbids “Big Safety Signage Pack” and Project: Kickstart endeavor, aimed at aiding the amusement industry recovery by helping to finance new games. Or visit www.laigames.com for other information.