LAI Games Survey Asks for Player Concerns

As locations navigate reopening processes, LAI Games has put together a survey that gauges player concern in the coronavirus era. (Players can take the survey here.)

Open through June 30, the survey asks arcade gamers (or their parents) questions about what type of facilities they visit, what health and safety expectations they have (if any), and about visitation habits before the pandemic and plans to visit as locations reopen.

Early results of the current survey show that about 67% of players plan to bring a mask, gloves and/or sanitizer to the arcade, while 20% expect the location to provide them, and the remaining 13% don’t plan on wearing any protective gear.

LAI Games will publish a report on the responses during the first week of July – a follow up to their recent State of the Industry Report.

The manufacturer also has new hygiene products available in its parts store (www.parts.laigames.com). Be sure to also check out their recent Virtual Rabbids “Big Safety Signage Pack” and Project: Kickstart endeavor, aimed at aiding the amusement industry recovery by helping to finance new games. Or visit www.laigames.com for other information.

