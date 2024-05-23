LAI Games Showcasing SMASH DX at IAAPA Asia

IAAPA Expo Asia will be held in Bangkok, Thailand, from May 28-30, and LAI Games will be among the companies there (in booth #634). The manufacturer will be showing their newest game SMASH DX.

The off-road-style racing simulator offers “an immersive and exhilarating, rugged racing experience designed to bring big thrills” to players.

Up to four cabinets can be linked and players of all ages can work to defeat opponents on the track. Learn more about the game and the entire LAI Games catalog at www.laigames.com.