LAI Games Shares Virtual Rabbids Insights

At the recent VR LBE Summit, representatives from LAI Games and Ubisoft – makers of the popular Virtual Rabbids attraction – spoke about how the project came together and what it took to create the award-winning game.

LAI Games’ VP of research and development Shannon Perell and Ubisoft’s new business director and project lead for Virtual Rabbids spoke at length about the challenges the company faced in “creating a paradigm-shifting, unattended VR product that would offer a seamless experience to a wide audience.”

Summit attendees could participate in VR or on a desktop computer, where exhibitors and attendees interacted using avatars, with the ability to speak to one another and act out basic motions such as clapping.

More information about the event is available at www.virtualworldarcade.com/vrlbesummit2020.