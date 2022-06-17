LAI Games’ Shannon Perell Appointed Chief of Products

LAI Games recently announced the promotion of Shannon Perell to chief product officer. He was previously vice president of product development for the company.

As CPO, Perell is responsible for LAI’s strategic product direction. From concept to launch, he leads the R&D team in product innovation, design and development to build great games and attractions, the company said.

“With an exceptional track record for success and innovation in game design and development, Mr. Perell’s appointment to CPO reflects a growing depth in the leadership group within LAI Games,” said CEO Mark Easte. “We look forward to delivering ways to drive our industry forward with exciting new products and entertainment choices.”

Learn more at www.laigames.com.