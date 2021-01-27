LAI Games, Shaffer Excited for ShowUp

LAI Games and Shaffer Distributing are among the companies excited to be at the ShowUp FEC Convention next week. LAI Games says they’re making a big announcement about their Virtual Rabbids experience “that you won’t want to miss.” Shaffer, meanwhile, is touting VRsenal’s new Star Wars VR game. Anyone who visits their virtual booth will get an exclusive offer.

Stop by the LAI Games booth to see what the fuss is all about. “Virtual Rabbids has gone from strength to strength since its launch three years ago and still has a proven track record of unbeatable earnings,” the company said. Aside from their big announcement, LAI Games will host a VR panel on Day 2 at their booth – discussing what virtual reality looks like in 2021 and beyond. More details are available at www.laigames.com.

During the trade show portions of the virtual event, VRsenal will be exhibiting their cabinets with a special spotlight on Vader Immortal – Lightsaber Dojo: A Star Wars VR Experience. Trade show hours are each day of the Feb. 1-3 show from 10:45-11:45 a.m. and 1:45-3 p.m. (both Eastern time).

To register for ShowUp, head to www.showup.events/tickets.