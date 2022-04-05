LAI Games Sells The Locker Network

LAI Games recently completed the sale of The Locker Network to TLN North America, an entity of the VLocker International Group. The transaction was completed on March 15.

“LAI Games’ decision to divest its interests in The Locker Network is a result of its post-Covid reorganization and the decision to focus on its strengths in commercial and consumer video game development,” said LAI Games CEO Mark Easte. “We are pleased to be passing the TLN baton onto VLocker, a leading worldwide supplier of lockers to many industries – including the entertainment industry.”

Added VLocker CEO Justin Roberts: “VLocker is proud to add TLN to its U.S.-based brands and looks forward to offering the same great products and service that people have come to attribute to TLN.” Learn more at www.vlocker.comor www.thelockernetwork.com.