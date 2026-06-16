LAI Games Selection Coming to Pinstack Kincora

LAI Games recently announced that seven of its attractions were chosen for Pinstack Kincora, the newest location for that chain, which is opening in Sterling, Virginia. The selection includes Ubisoft All-Star VR as the venue’s only VR attraction.

The 56,000-sq.-ft. space will also offer Cyberpunk 2077: Turf Wars, Galaxy Hunter, Tornado, Dragon’s Bane, Cosmic Tower and the Asphalt 9 Premium racer. As far as other attractions go, they have Brunswick bowling lanes, a zipline, laser tag, bumper cars and more than 125 arcade games in total.

“We’re proud to have such a strong LAI Games lineup selected for Pinstack Kincora,” said Chris Brady, the VP of sales for LAI Games. “Pinstack is an exceptional partner, and this new location is a great showcase for the kind of variety, quality and guest appeal our games bring to leading entertainment venues.”

Learn more at www.laigames.com and www.pinstackbowl.com.