LAI Games Says Toy Frenzy, Others Are Ready to Ship

LAI Games recently announced that their family-friendly redemption game Toy Frenzy is in stock and ready to ship in time for the new year. They also have limited stock of some of their other games like Mega Color Match Lite and Mega Stacker Lite.

In Toy Frenzy, players shoot ropes suspending toys to earn points, tickets and chances to win bonus points. It’s an easy game to play and comes equipped with oversized shooters with force feedback.

Mega Color Match Lite is the all-tickets version of Mega Color Match, where players to to match colors on a rotating disk to win tickets. Mega Stacker Lite is the all-tickets version of Mega Stacker, where players try to stack up LED bricks to win prizes.

Learn more about the offerings at www.laigames.com.