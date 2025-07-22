LAI Games Rolls Out Top Games to Round1

Round1 Bowling & Arcade locations across the U.S. are getting a slew of Galaxy Hunter and Kaiju Rampage units from LAI Games.
Galaxy Hunter, a hybrid video game and coin pusher, will be installed at all locations, while Kaiju Rampage, an environmental shooter game, will be going to 22 Round1 locations.
“We’re excited to bring Galaxy Hunter and Kaiju Rampage to so many Round1 locations,” said Marketing Director Allison Timberlake. “We’re proud to have our top-performing games featured at one of the world’s most respected and successful amusement destinations.”
Here’s what LAI has to say about them:
Galaxy Hunter has quickly proven itself as a top earner in the coin-pusher category, delivering a unique blend of mechanical action and interactive video gameplay. With its eye-catching four-screen cabinet and two-player setup, the game keeps guests engaged as they push coins, launch RFID-enabled chips, and battle video enemies for big rewards.
Kaiju Rampage delivers an immersive, high-octane experience where players battle towering kaiju creatures in dynamic 4K environments. Featuring a premium motion base, the game’s cabinet moves perfectly in sync with on-screen action, providing a pulse-pounding sensory experience like no other. Players can team up to unleash devastating firepower and unlock new stages, creating a compelling cooperative challenge for all skill levels.