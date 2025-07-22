LAI Games Rolls Out Top Games to Round1

Round1 Bowling & Arcade locations across the U.S. are getting a slew of Galaxy Hunter and Kaiju Rampage units from LAI Games.

Galaxy Hunter, a hybrid video game and coin pusher, will be installed at all locations, while Kaiju Rampage, an environmental shooter game, will be going to 22 Round1 locations.

“We’re excited to bring Galaxy Hunter and Kaiju Rampage to so many Round1 locations,” said Marketing Director Allison Timberlake. “We’re proud to have our top-performing games featured at one of the world’s most respected and successful amusement destinations.”

Visit www.laigames.com/games to learn more about the machines or contact your authorized distributor.