LAI Games’ Rick and Morty Rolled Out to Round1

Rick and Morty: Blips and Chitz, the redemption machine from LAI Games, is now at all 48 Round1 locations across the United States. Their authorized distributor Betson Enterprises secured and fulfilled the order, they reported.

The Rick and Morty game features sound, music and voiceovers taken directly from the show and has a variety of challenges to test players skills, earn them tickets and give them a chance at the Mega Seed Bonus.

For further details on the game, visit www.laigames.com/games/rick-and-morty-blips-and-chitz. Learn more about Round1 at www.round1usa.com.