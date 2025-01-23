LAI Games Reports High Earnings for Galaxy Hunter

LAI Games recently detailed that their 2-player coin pusher, featuring a pre-built coin tower mechanism and RFID-enabled chips, is a hit at Xtreme Action Park in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

“Galaxy Hunter is the number one game in our entire facility,” said Jerry Scaduto, the park’s arcade and technical director.

LAI also shared the game’s earnings at a Texas FEC and a bowling entertainment center in the same state. At the 106-game FEC, the game ranked number one each week for 14 weeks and earned an average $6,884 a week. At the 38-game BEC, the game ranked between first and fifth in the arcade and brought in an average of $2,558 a week.

