LAI Games Releases State of the Industry Report

Manufacturer LAI Games recently conducted a survey of industry operators that asked questions regarding current revenue conditions and plans on reopening. You can see the results here.

“Knowing what owners and operators are dealing with right now, along with their plans upon re- opening, allows for more productive conversations and opportunities for us to provide support,” said Tabor Carlton, the company’s marketing director. “We’ve already started implementing support measures from information gathered directly from the survey and will continue to do so in efforts to help the industry get back on its feet.”

In part, the results of the survey showed 58% of respondents had no revenue at all (40% had a small amount, 2% had a moderate amount); that the biggest concerns among operators regarding reopening were generating revenue (48%) and critical public perception (22%); and that 85% had planned to change the way they normally operate. LAI had a mix of respondents – from FECs of all sizes, route operators and single-location arcade owners. Learn more at www.laigames.com and be sure to click here to read the full June 2020 report.