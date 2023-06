If you’re looking to order parts from LAI Games for the July 4th rush, they say now is the time. Their parts department will be closed from June 21-23 for their annual year-end inventory audit.

During the closure, they will not be processing orders or arranging shipments, so get to ordering now!

They’ll be operating normally once again starting Monday, June 26. You can click here to visit their parts store or go to www.parts.laigames.com.