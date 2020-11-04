LAI Games Offers Refurbished Headsets

During the month of November, LAI Games is offering $100 off on the purchase of factory refurbished headsets for Virtual Rabbids: The Big Ride.

According to LAI Games, the factory refurbished HTC Vive headsets “have been thoroughly tested to work like new and cost hundreds of dollars less than a new headset.” They added: “With an extra $100 off, it is even more affordable for operators to keep spare headsets on hand to ensure one of their top-earning games is always ready to generate maximum revenue for their entertainment venue.”

Visit www.parts.laigames.com or click here to see the product. Use the promo code REFURB100 at checkout through Nov. 30 to get the $100 savings.