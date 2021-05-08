LAI Games Offers New Pearl Fishery Model

LAI Games will soon offer a two-player version of their hit pusher game Pearl Fishery. The company says the new offering will have a footprint two-thirds the size of the original three-player version. They will continue to sell the original, which made its debut last year, as well.

The smaller footprint makes it “a great choice for operators with limited space in their venues,” LAI Games says – and it still offers a multi-player component that makes the original so successful.

In Pearl Fishery, players drop small pearls down the pin board into a matrix of multipliers to win tickets and release “Big Pearls” onto the playfield, giving them access to a bonus jackpot game for even more tickets. Learn more at www.laigames.com/games/pearl-fishery.