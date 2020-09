Through Oct. 31, LAI Games is offering The Big Expansion Pack for Virtual Rabbids at half price. The pack includes three new rides for the VR attraction, according to the company, and brings the total to six thrilling experiences for guests.

The 50% promo is part of Project Kickstart, “an initiative created to assist the industry in its recovery from the financial impact of the global pandemic.” Operators can see everything included at www.laigames.com/virutal-rabbids-big-expansion-pack.