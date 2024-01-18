LAI Games Now Shipping IAAPA Debut Equipment

The three newest games from LAI Games, which debuted at IAAPA Expo 2023, are all now shipping, according to the company.

You can get Asphalt Moto Blitz DX, Dragon’s Bane and Air Strike by contacting your authorized distributor today.

Asphalt Moto Blitz DX is the manufacturer’s motorcycle edition of their Asphalt series. The racing simulator features a three-axis dynamic platform with 49” full-HD monitors and has five iconic locations and four unique racing modes to choose from.

Dragon’s Bane is a 3-player coin pusher and video game rolled into one. The company says its “dual analog and digital gameplay gives Dragon’s Bane depth that keeps guests playing.”

Air Strike is a 2-player flying game with multiple character and location selections available; the game can be operated as redemption or amusement only. Learn more about these games and the full lineup at www.laigames.com.