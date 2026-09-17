LAI Games Now Shipping Asphalt Moto Blitz DX Plus

After unveiling the game earlier this summer, LAI Games says their updated racing cabinet Asphalt Moto Blitz DX Plus is now shipping.

“Moto Blitz DX Plus represents a substantial step forward for the Moto Blitz franchise,” said Allison Timberlake, the marketing director for LAI Games. “It delivers the scale, spectacle and premium presentation operators expect from a centerpiece racing attraction, while giving players an exciting motorcycle experience with exceptional variety and replayability.”

Designed as a premium standalone attraction, the cabinet features an 85” display, immersive motion technology, licensed motorcycles and a selection of 23 tracks. Up to four cabinets can be linked for competition. An optional ticket redemption feature is also available.

The company will continue to offer the original Asphalt Moto Blitz DX Twin as well. For more information on the new game, visit www.laigames.com/games/asphalt-moto-blitz-dx-plus.