LAI Games Now Shipping Angry Birds Coin Crash

LAI Games is now shipping the 2-player and 3-player versions of Angry Birds Coin Crash, their new tower-building coin pusher. The company reports that the game is earning fantastic revenues according to operator reports. Coin Crash also won an AMOA Innovator Award for 2021.

The game’s coin towers are built from the bottom up via a special mechanism that deposits coins in a circle – one layer at a time. Tower heights can go all the way up to 1,200 coins with multiple towers on the playfield at once.

To get the game in your location over the busy Christmas and New Year period, LAI Games says talk to your distributor today! For more info on the game, visit www.laigames.com/games/angry-birds-coin-crash