Spotlight Feature – LAI Games’ NASCAR Redemption Game

Arcades, Start Your Engines! Arcades, Start Your Engines!

LAI Games’ NASCAR Pit Stop made its official trade show debut at the recent Bowl Expo and is now available industry-wide. The redemption game was previously rolled out to all Dave & Buster’s locations in North America and featured in their “Winning on All Cylinders Leaderboard Challenge,” which gave players the chance to compete across select racing-themed games for exciting prizes like VIP tickets to a NASCAR race and even a brand-new car.

“NASCAR Pit Stop delivers fast-paced, skill-based gameplay that puts players in the middle of the action,” explained Allison Timberlake, the marketing director for LAI Games. “Dropping Goodyear tires into the pits is simple to understand but challenging to master – just like a real pit crew, timing and precision are everything!”

The 2-player game requires that precise timing to get to the Super Bonus and, just as importantly, stay away from the Penalty Flag. Players have to drop mini reproduction Goodyear racing tires into three “pitstop” slots to earn tickets.

The Super Bonus is reached when all three pits are filled (nine tires total), triggering the “ultimate victory lap.”

The game is designed to look like a garage tool chest and features racing-inspired details and sponsor graphics that immerse players in the pit crew experience.

“With its instantly recognizable NASCAR and Goodyear branding, eye-catching cabinet design, and addictive gameplay loop, NASCAR Pit Stop is built to drive repeat play and strong earnings. It’s an arcade first that gives racing fans and casual players alike a way to get in on the action, whether they’re competing for tickets or just having fun.

“We’re thrilled to bring NASCAR Pit Stop to market with two of the most iconic brands in motorsports,” she said. For more information, contact your authorized distributor or visit www.laigames.com/games/nascar-pit-stop.