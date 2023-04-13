LAI Games’ Malcolm Steinberg Among Those in New AAMA HOF

Malcolm Steinberg, chairman of the LAI Group, was among those in AAMA’s inaugural class of their Coin-Op Hall of Fame. According to LAI, in 2009, Steinberg received a Lifetime Achievement Award from AAMA, becoming the first and only non-U.S. citizen to earn that distinction.

The LAI Group owns and controls several major global brands such as Timezone, Zone Bowling, Kingpin, Play and Learn, and Arcade XR in the B2C market. The group also operates Embed, LAI Games and Matahari Leisure in the B2B market.

Steinberg founded the LAI Group in Perth in 1958 and expanded it into other Australian states. In 1993, he ventured into the Asian market, establishing operations in Singapore, New Zealand, Indonesia, the Philippines, China, Vietnam and India. In 1992, the LAI Group also entered the U.S. market.

On his Hall of Fame induction, Malcolm expressed his gratitude and humility, stating that he is “honored to be recognized by an industry he has passionately served and committed to for 65 years.”